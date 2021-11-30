Teen arrested in Guelph for threats against a school

GUELPH -

A threatening message found on a school’s bathroom wall has led to the arrest of a 17-year-old in Guelph Tuesday morning.

CTV News has confirmed the threat was found at College Heights Secondary School.

Students at the school say an announcement about the incident was made Tuesday morning.

According to a press release by the Guelph Police Service the message was discovered by a school staff Monday afternoon. It contained a violent threat against students and teachers.

Guelph police say there does not appear to be any safety concerns at the south end school.

The investigation is ongoing.

More details to come.