Swimmer in distress rescued near Port Dover: OPP
Police are crediting a Norfolk County resident’s ‘selfless bravery’ after they saved a swimmer in distress near the Port Dover pier on Monday.
According to a news release, Ontario Provincial Police’s Norfolk County Detachment, along with the Norfolk County Fire Department and Norfolk County Paramedic Services, were called to the pier, near the end of Harbour Street, just after 7:30 p.m.
Police said a 22-year-old from Brantford, Ont. began showing signs of distress after jumping into the water and was unable to swim back to safety.
Another person then went into the water to bring the swimmer back to the pier. No injuries reported.
Police are stressing the importance of wearing a lifejacket for swimmers of all skill levels and they caution against swimming in areas marked with “no swimming" signs.
“Surviving potentially fatal water-related incidents often depends on wearing a lifejacket, which, when worn correctly, effectively keeps you afloat throughout your time in the water,” said OPP in the release.
Police also warned that entering the water to help a distressed swimmer can also be dangerous, as the swimmer could pull the rescuer underwater. Police said strong currents, limited visibility, physical strain and lack of training could further heighten the risks.
