Convenience stores where you can buy beer, wine and cider starting next week

Convenience stores across the province can start selling beer, cider, wine and other alcoholic drinks next week.

A new list, posted on the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario’s (AGCO) website, shows more than 4,600 businesses have received a new liquor licence.

Those include standalone convenience stores, gas stations and big box grocery stores.

Below you can find a map of those locations in Waterloo Region, Stratford, Guelph, Brantford and Woodstock.

The sale of beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages begins on Sept. 5 at convenience stores, while newly licensed grocery stores can stock their shelves on Oct. 31.

All participating businesses will have some strict rules they must follow. Even though many convenience stores are open 24 hours, they’ll only be allowed to sell liquor between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Grocery stores, meanwhile, can only sell beverages with an alcohol content of 7.1 per cent or lower by volume and wine with an alcohol content of 18 per cent and below.

The AGCO said they would also be hiring more staff and step up enforcement in Ontario.

LCBO workers staged a protest last spring in response to Premier Doug Ford’s plan to expand alcohol sales. The union later signed a three-year deal giving workers an eight per cent wage hike and a promise that no LCBO stores would close during that time.

- With files from CTV Toronto and The Canadian Press