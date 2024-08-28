Two men arrested for Elmira jewelry store theft

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested two men after a jewelry store in Elmira was broken into in June.

Police said two suspects went to the store near Arthur Street South and Church Street East between 3:30 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on June 18. They returned around 4 a.m. wearing different clothing.

The owners of Hartman Jewellers told CTV News back in June that they first learned of the break-in around 4:30 a.m.

“[Police] said that there was glass in front of the store and that we needed to get down here,” said Stephen Meyer.

The suspects smashed a glass door, broke some display cases and took an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Meyer shared video surveillance from the store with police, which he said showed two suspects.

On Monday, officers arrested a 52-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, both from Waterloo. They have been charged with break and enter to commit a theft.