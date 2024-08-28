An Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG) self-serve lottery machine has been installed at a Kitchener mall.

The lottery kiosk was spotted at Stanley Park Mall on Ottawa Street North.

OLG announced 1,400 lottery terminals would be installed between the fall of 2023 and the spring of 2024 as part of a pilot project.

In a news release earlier this month, OLG said they were installing more machines. “This new self-serve approach to purchasing lottery products was well-received in the pilot,” the release said.

The organization said the machines include “age attestation” and messaging stressing the importance of responsible gambling.

Users are required to swipe or scan their driver’s licence, a passport, or other piece of identification to purchase a ticket.