Farmers plan parade to protest Wilmot land acquisition

Farmers and their supporters are planning a protest that will take their fight over the Wilmot land acquisition right to the door of Waterloo Regional council.

Participants plan to jump in their tractors and drive from Bleams Road to regional headquarters on Frederick Street in Kitchener ahead of Wednesday’s 7 p.m. council meeting. Some protestors are also planning to meet at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium as they arrive in the city.

On their website, Fight for Farmland said, “This is expected to be our biggest regional rally yet.”

Multiple tractors are parked in a line ahead of a planned protest at Region of Waterloo council on August 28, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)

“We’re trying to show an unwilling community,” Vice-Chair of the Grand River Environmental Network Kevin Thomason ahead of the procession. “For months now, there have been concerns about this mega industrial site, all the company development. There’s a lot of anger, a lot of frustration. People are trying to make sure that they’re heard.”

“We hope to hear from council that they’re standing up for their citizens, that they’re hearing us, and that they’re going to abandon this absurd location for a mega site and tell the Premier that we’re going to go about it the way we do things, with proper planning processes, with proper community engagement and proper consultation,” Thomason said.

It comes as a grassroots organization known as Fight for Farmland continues to speak out against the region’s plan to acquire 770 acres of land between Nafzinger Road, Bleams Road, and Wilmot Centre Road for future large-scale developments.

Since the plan was announced, advocates have been trying to convince the region, the province, and other politicians to reverse course.

A protest was held outside Wilmot council earlier this week.