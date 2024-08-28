Farmers plan parade to protest Wilmot land acquisition
Farmers and their supporters are planning a protest that will take their fight over the Wilmot land acquisition right to the door of Waterloo Regional council.
Participants plan to jump in their tractors and drive from Bleams Road to regional headquarters on Frederick Street in Kitchener ahead of Wednesday’s 7 p.m. council meeting. Some protestors are also planning to meet at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium as they arrive in the city.
On their website, Fight for Farmland said, “This is expected to be our biggest regional rally yet.”
Multiple tractors are parked in a line ahead of a planned protest at Region of Waterloo council on August 28, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
“We’re trying to show an unwilling community,” Vice-Chair of the Grand River Environmental Network Kevin Thomason ahead of the procession. “For months now, there have been concerns about this mega industrial site, all the company development. There’s a lot of anger, a lot of frustration. People are trying to make sure that they’re heard.”
“We hope to hear from council that they’re standing up for their citizens, that they’re hearing us, and that they’re going to abandon this absurd location for a mega site and tell the Premier that we’re going to go about it the way we do things, with proper planning processes, with proper community engagement and proper consultation,” Thomason said.
It comes as a grassroots organization known as Fight for Farmland continues to speak out against the region’s plan to acquire 770 acres of land between Nafzinger Road, Bleams Road, and Wilmot Centre Road for future large-scale developments.
Since the plan was announced, advocates have been trying to convince the region, the province, and other politicians to reverse course.
A protest was held outside Wilmot council earlier this week.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Winnipeg serial killer handed four life sentences in murders of Indigenous women
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.
Canada watching mosquito-borne illness after parks shut down in U.S.
Health officials in Canada are closely monitoring the public health situation in Massachusetts, following a report of one person having contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEEV) from a mosquito bite.
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in murder of Toronto-area real estate agent
York Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect in connection with the murder of Markham real estate agent Yuk-Ting Anita Mui.
LIVE @ 2:40 P.M. BC United to suspend campaign amid surge in support for BC Conservatives: sources
The party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition will suspend its campaign and won't run any candidates in the upcoming provincial election, sources tell CTV news.
Saskatchewan man arrested for a string of hay bale arson attacks was a firefighter
The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.
Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling
The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.
4-year-old accidentally shatters Bronze Age jar at museum
A four-year-old boy accidentally smashed a Bronze Age jar at an archeological museum in Haifa, Israel.
Jamaican police suspect a shark killed a teenager found dead by fishermen
A shark attacked and killed a 16-year-old Jamaican high school student whose body was found in waters just north of the island, authorities said.
Forgotten Salvador Dali treasures to go on auction block after 50 years
For 50 years, 10 signed lithographs by Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí were gathering dust at a basement in London. The rare artwork could soon find another home with an auction set for Sept. 30 at Hansons Richmond.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.