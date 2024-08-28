Guelph driver dies after crash with transport truck

A driver from Guelph has succumbed to their injuries after a collision between a sedan and a transport truck.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police were called to a serious crash on Brock Road South around 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Officers were told a silver sedan had collided with a transport truck.

The driver of the sedan has since died in hospital.

OPP did not say if any potential charges would be laid.