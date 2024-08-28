KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph driver dies after crash with transport truck

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X)
    A driver from Guelph has succumbed to their injuries after a collision between a sedan and a transport truck.

    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police were called to a serious crash on Brock Road South around 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 20.

    Officers were told a silver sedan had collided with a transport truck.

    The driver of the sedan has since died in hospital.

    OPP did not say if any potential charges would be laid.

