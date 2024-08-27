SUV stolen in Guelph, Ont. just two days after purchase: police
Guelph Police are looking for a high-end SUV after they say it was stolen just two days after it was bought.
Officers were called to the Edinburgh Road South and Carrington Drive area on Monday just after 4 a.m. They were told a 2024 white Lexus RX570 had just been stolen.
Officers said they saw the Lexus being driven southbound on Gordon Street along with a dark-coloured SUV and a white Maserati sedan. They said the vehicles sped off and left the city.
Security video shows a single suspect on the complainant’s porch wearing a grey hoodie over a white shirt, grey track pants and a black balaclava.
Police believe three suspects were involved in the theft and they were able to get into the SUV by smashing a window.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Ian Smith at 519-824-1212 ext. 7125 or ismith@guelphpolice.ca.
