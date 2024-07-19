Suspicious shopping cart fire in Guelph
A suspicious fire in a west-end Guelph plaza is under investigation.
Guelph Police were called to Silvercreek Parkway North near Greengate Road after a passerby saw a shopping cart full of items on fire around 12:15 a.m. Thursday.
The cart was close to trees and a building, so police used a piece of wood to push the flaming cart away.
The fire department arrived soon after and doused the flames. Crews told police they had responded to four similar calls in the last month.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.
