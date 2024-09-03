KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Crews put out flames at Brantford home

    Flames at a Brantford home on Kennedy Street. (Courtesy: Gary Dumbleton) Flames at a Brantford home on Kennedy Street. (Courtesy: Gary Dumbleton)
    Firefighters had to put out flames at a Brantford home on Tuesday.

    At least a dozen firefighters and police were called to Kennedy Street shortly before 7 p.m.

    They were still on scene two hours later.

    Officials had asked residents to stay away from the area while they worked.

    CTV News has reached out to the fire department for an update on the extent of the damage, possible injuries and cause of the fire.

