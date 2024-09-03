Construction contract for Cambridge Recreation Complex awarded to Waterloo company
Cambridge is one step closer to breaking ground on the city’s long-awaited recreation complex.
Council voted unanimously at Tuesday’s meeting to award the construction contract to Melloul-Blamey Construction, a Waterloo-based company.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Coun. Mike Devine.
The project has been more than a decade in the making. In 2015, the city announced it was partnering with Conestoga College to build a 150,000-square-foot facility at its Fountain Street campus. At that time, the cost of the multiplex was estimated at $53 million.
“There’s three councillors that were here from the beginning,” Devine observed at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
Over the years the location and amenities changed, while the price tag swelled.
“If we don’t approve it now we know it’s just going to keep increasing in price,” Coun. Scott Hamilton said. “Now is a perfect time to move forward with something that can, I think, bring the city together.”
The city put out a call for interested construction companies back in March. Five submissions were received by the deadline and narrowed down to three after reviewing their experience and qualifications, approach, work plan, project personnel and references.
The price tag for the entire project was previously budgeted at just under $109 million.
Melloul-Blamey came in with the lowest bid. They estimated construction would cost $93,150,000, plus another million for the community park development.
“I’m pleased that this tender has come in and is being awarded to a local company that’s based here in Waterloo Region,” said Coun. Corey Kimpson. “That local people from our community are going to be employed and, likely, they will use this facility.”
The Cambridge Recreation Complex will include a 10-lane swimming pool, warm water leisure pool, three FIBA-sized basketball courts, a running/walking track, fitness area, park and a branch of the Cambridge Public Library.
The sportsplex will be built on 32.5 acres at Dundas Street South and Branchton Road. A new Catholic school, public school and daycare are also planned for the site.
“This is [a] place you go to and engage in true recreation,” Hamilton explained. “It’s not just sports, it’s not just literacy. It’s community building.”
Construction at the site is expected to begin in October and the grand opening is set for 2026.
