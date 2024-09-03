New report shows two Region of Waterloo elementary schools leading in academic performance
Two elementary schools in the Region of Waterloo are some of the best in Ontario, according to a new report from the Fraser Institute research group.
The report, released on Thursday, gives elementary schools a score out of 10 based on the average results of their Grade 3 and Grade 6 provincial testing for reading, writing and math. The school rankings are meant to help analyze and compare the academic performance of each school.
The International School of Cambridge and New Dundee Public School both received a 10 this last school year. There were 20 other schools in Ontario that also scored 10.
“There’s all sorts of reasons why you would want to send your child to a school, not the least of which being if they're very close to the home,” Peter Cowley, a senior researcher at the Fraser Institute, said. “But really, I think the place to start would be to say: ‘Let's look at how this individual school is doing.’”
Two of the top ranking schools in Waterloo Region are private institutions. The International School of Cambridge and the Ontario Muslim Academy in Cambridge, which got a score of 9.3.
Only one Catholic school is in the top 10, St. Agnes Catholic Elementary School in Waterloo with a score of 8.1.
On the other end of the rankings, the institutions with the lowest scores in the region are a mix of Catholic and public schools.
The Fraser Institute notes the rankings should not be the only information parents or guardians use when choosing a school, as they only reflect academic performance and not other programs offered at a school.
Although there are a number of factors that can impact test scores, said Cowley, lower ranked schools can use the report card to see if there is a higher ranked school locally that they could learn from.
"That might be something the one school never even thought of. So if you can go and find your people down the road, maybe you'll come up with something that can really be useful," Cowley advised.
Elementary schools that don’t offer Grade 6 were not included in the rankings, as were some single-track French immersion schools and private schools, since they aren’t required to do Grade 3 testing.
Top 10 schools in Waterloo Region
- International School of Cambridge: Cambridge – 10
- New Dundee Public School: New Dundee – 10
- Abraham Erb Public School: Waterloo – 9.3
- Ontario Muslim Academy: Cambridge – 9.3
- Laurelwood Public School: Waterloo – 9.1
- Vista Hills Public School: Waterloo – 9.1
- N. A. MacEachern Public School: Waterloo – 8.8
- Millen Woods Public School: Waterloo – 8.6
- St. Agnes Catholic Elementary School: Waterloo – 8.1
- Williamsburg Public School: Kitchener – 8.1
Bottom 10 schools in Waterloo Region
- St. Peter Catholic Elementary School: Cambridge – 1.5
- Cedarbrae Public School: Waterloo – 1.8
- Rockway Public School: Kitchener – 2.6
- St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School: Kitchener – 2.7
- Hillside Public School (A. R. Kaufman): Kitchener – 3.1
- Trillium Public School: Kitchener – 3.2
- Prueter Public School: Kitchener – 3.5
- Manchester Public School: Cambridge – 3.8
- Queen Elizabeth Public School: Kitchener – 3.8
- St. John’s Catholic Elementary School: Kitchener – 3.8
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Video shows man used as 'human shield' during daytime shootout in Hamilton
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who were captured on video firing shots at each other across a street in Hamilton over the weekend.
John Tavares is taking the CRA to court. A ruling against him could change how NHL teams sign players
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.
Canada issues new travel advice amid spread of bug-transmitted disease
Canada is advising travellers to be aware of reported viral Oropouche outbreaks in the Americas, where overall cases are higher than expected and some countries have recorded their first-ever infections.
U.S. charges Hamas leader, other militants in connection with Oct. 7 massacre in Israel
The U.S. Justice Department announced criminal charges Tuesday against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other militants in connection with the Oct. 7, 2023, rampage in Israel.
11-year-old boy confesses to killing former mayor of a small Louisiana town and his daughter
An 11-year-old boy has admitted to police he fatally shot the former interim mayor of a small Louisiana town and his adult daughter, authorities said.
Man, 50 others go on trial in France for rape of drugged wife
A 71-year-old man is on trial in France accused of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her in their home over nearly a decade in a case that has shocked the country.
These grocery items have become cheaper, according to a new analysis
Families facing the financial challenge of making school lunches will find some relief this fall. Here are the latest grocery price trends, according to a new analysis.
Woman dies after being hit by Winnipeg police vehicle near homeless encampment
A woman has died after being hit by a police vehicle Monday while officers were returning someone to an encampment in Winnipeg.
Just returned from the Olympics, a Ugandan athlete is set on fire by her boyfriend
A Ugandan athlete living in Kenya was set ablaze by her boyfriend and is currently receiving treatment for 75 per cent burns, police said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.