Suspects steal personal property from a Waterloo apartment: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating a report of a residential break-and-enter at an apartment in Waterloo.

Police said four suspects broke into an apartment building on Sunview Street on April 23 at around 3:45 a.m.

The suspects stole personal property from the victims before leaving, according to WRPS.

Police attached photos of individuals they are hoping the public can help identify.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

In a previous release posted by WRPS, police released images of two more individuals.

On Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed they identified some of the individuals but they are still attempting to identify the remaining two inviduals.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.