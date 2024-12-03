Undercover investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Stratford ends with arrests

Two men are facing charges as the Stratford Police Service wraps up an investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the city.

In a news release on Tuesday, Stratford Police said they worked with the Woodstock Police Service’s Drugs and Intelligence Unit to arrest two men in Woodstock on Nov. 28.

A 20-year-old man from Stoney Creek was charged with three counts of trafficking a schedule 1 substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and resisting arrest.

A 24-year-old man from Hamilton has been charged with trafficking a schedule 1 substance.

Police also seized 189 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $35,000.