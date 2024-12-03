KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Siakam joins KW Titans coaching staff

    James Siakam poses for a photo in this undated image. (Submitted: Kitchener Waterloo Titans) James Siakam poses for a photo in this undated image. (Submitted: Kitchener Waterloo Titans)
    The Kitchener Waterloo Titans will soon be welcoming their own Siakam to the coaching lineup.

    James Siakam, brother of former Toronto Raptor Pascal Siakam, will be joining the Titans as the team’s coach of individual player development.

    James played collegiate basketball at Vanderbilt University before going on to play professionally for the Delaware 87ers and Orangeville A’s.

    In a news release sent out on Tuesday, the team said James is passionate about helping players develop their skills and reach their full potential by using a combination of experience, discipline and commitment.

