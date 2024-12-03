Cambridge man charged in Kitchener stabbing

KITCHENER
    A 27-year-old Cambridge man has been charged in connection to a stabbing in Kitchener.

    Waterloo Regional Police said the Oct. 6 incident happened around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Victoria Street North and St. Leger Street.

    An injured male was taken to a hospital outside the region with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

    On Tuesday, a search warrant was conducted at a Cambridge home.
    A 27-year-old Cambridge man, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    A second person, a 27-year-old Cambridge woman, was also charged with accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

