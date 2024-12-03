Waterloo water main break causes traffic slowdowns
Traffic on Weber Street North has been reduced to one lane in each direction after a water main break near Lincoln Road.
City of Waterloo staff could be seen in the area of 133 Weber Street North of the break around 8 a.m. Tuesday, assessing the damage.
Water could be seen running down Weber Street North across from Mackay Crescent.
In an email to CTV News, the city said repair work should wrap up before 7 p.m. with a contractor working to repave the road Wednesday morning.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian among three climbers missing on New Zealand's highest peak
A Canadian is among three climbers missing after they'd planned to climb New Zealand's highest peak.
Trudeau to brief opposition leaders on Trump meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with all opposition leaders today before question period to brief them about his meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.
Toronto library apologizes after staff at east-end branch refuse to help lost girl
The Toronto Public Library is apologizing after staff at a branch in the city’s east end refused to provide a lost child with access to a telephone.
This salad brand is being recalled again. Here's why
A Taylor Farms salad kit is being recalled over concerns of a salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Young Manitoba woman dies after medical emergency during dental appointment
The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said it is investigating a critical incident where a young woman from the Morden-Winkler area died following a dental appointment.
Here's where Canadian experts stand on fluoridating drinking water
For decades, water fluoridation has played a key role in improving the oral health of North Americans, experts say, but the practice is coming under scrutiny in some communities as opponents gain new prominence in the U.S., pointing to research that cautions about the risks of exposure to the mineral in high doses.
2 Ontario men charged after police seize US$40M in suspected cocaine from tractor-trailer in Illinois
Two Ontario men are facing charges after police in the U.S. say they seized 540 kilograms of cocaine from a tractor-trailer along Interstate 80 in Illinois.
Residents of Alta. town vote in favour of bylaw banning rainbow flags, crosswalks
Residents of a northern Alberta town have voted in favour of a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
London
-
School closures and bus cancellations, more squalls expected Tuesday morning
It remains a winter wonderland across the London region, with snow blanketing midwestern Ontario.
-
This salad brand is being recalled again. Here's why
A Taylor Farms salad kit is being recalled over concerns of a salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
-
Another delay extends repairs to city hall’s entrance into the new year
The completion date for repairing the front canopy of London City Hall has once again been moved back.
Windsor
-
Average home price increases to $584,452 in Windsor-Essex
There was an increase in the average sales price of homes and market activity in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
-
Impaired driver caught in drive through
Around 5:50 p.m. on Monday, OPP got a call about a person asleep in a vehicle in a drive through on Erie Street North in Leamington.
-
Spellacy chosen for U.S. World Junior selection camp
AJ Spellacy of the Windsor Spitfires has been named to the United States National Junior Team selection camp for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.
Barrie
-
'We will get through this situation,' Gravenhurst battles storm damage
Highway 11 between Orillia and Huntsville opened at 10 p.m. Monday.
-
School bus and van cancellations in areas hit by storm
School bus cancellations continue in some areas after massive weekend snowfall.
-
Second-storey bedroom fire causes $100K in damage
A house fire near Tottenham caused $100K in damages.
Northern Ontario
-
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
-
Snow squall warning in the Sault, heaviest snowfall expected tonight
Sault Ste. Marie's run of severe winter weather will continue Tuesday, with Environment Canada issuing another snow squall warning.
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' after unused $250 gift card only contained $1.50
An Ontario woman was 'shocked' to find out her unused $250 gift card was almost completely drained. 'My aunt gave me this gift card as a present and I was shocked to find out it was almost empty,' Catherine Uchida, of Mississauga, told CTV News Toronto.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Snow squall warning in the Sault, heaviest snowfall expected tonight
Sault Ste. Marie's run of severe winter weather will continue Tuesday, with Environment Canada issuing another snow squall warning.
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Two arrested following shooting on Manitoulin Island
The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have two people in custody following a shooting incident in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa to receive 5 cm of snow Wednesday, flurries Tuesday
Ottawa residents might soon have to start plowing their driveways with the city's first dump of snow expected this week.
-
Kingston, Ont. doctor in 'disbelief' after being ordered to repay $600K for pandemic vaccination payments
An Ontario health tribunal has ordered a Kingston, Ont. doctor to repay over $600,000 to the Ontario government for improperly billing thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations at the height of the pandemic.
-
City of Ottawa's auditor general finds kickback scheme involving city employee and local landlords
The City of Ottawa's auditor general has found that a city employee was engaged in a kickback scheme with a group of four local landlords, collecting thousands of dollars in payments in exchange for more favourable rental rates under specific housing benefit programs administered by the city.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' after unused $250 gift card only contained $1.50
An Ontario woman was 'shocked' to find out her unused $250 gift card was almost completely drained. 'My aunt gave me this gift card as a present and I was shocked to find out it was almost empty,' Catherine Uchida, of Mississauga, told CTV News Toronto.
-
More than 1 million Canadian mortgages are up for renewal in 2025. Is your Ontario home one of them?
The New Year is just around the corner and for 1.2 million mortgage holders in Canada that means it’s almost time to renew their home loans.
-
2 Ontario men charged after police seize US$40M in suspected cocaine from tractor-trailer in Illinois
Two Ontario men are facing charges after police in the U.S. say they seized 540 kilograms of cocaine from a tractor-trailer along Interstate 80 in Illinois.
Montreal
-
Porch pirate arrested: Montreal man gets stolen deliveries returned
A Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) man says his community helped save his holidays after he was victim of so-called 'porch pirates.'
-
New poll suggests Legault even less popular than Justin Trudeau
A prominent polling analyst says Quebec's governing party would be reduced to fewer than 10 seats in the provincial legislature if an election were held today, based on current poll numbers.
-
5 vehicles torched in suspected arson in Saint-Leonard
Five vehicles were set aflame in a suspected criminal fire in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.
Atlantic
-
Northern New Brunswick could see 'significant' snowfall this week
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in northern New Brunswick, warning the region could see 'significant' snowfall later this week.
-
N.S. Liberals request recount in leader's Yarmouth riding
Nova Scotia's Liberal leader is seeking a judicial recount in the riding he narrowly lost in last week's provincial election.
-
This salad brand is being recalled again. Here's why
A Taylor Farms salad kit is being recalled over concerns of a salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Winnipeg
-
Young Manitoba woman dies after medical emergency during dental appointment
The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said it is investigating a critical incident where a young woman from the Morden-Winkler area died following a dental appointment.
-
Winnipeg man arrested in 1997 New Jersey murder
A Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with a cold case investigation of a 1997 murder in New Jersey.
-
'It's a little scary': Manitoba colleges and universities beefing up security measures
As of Monday, students and staff at Red River College are being greeted by security officers at the entrances, letting them know they will require ID as of Jan. 1.
Calgary
-
Controversial Glenmore Landing redevelopment set for heated council hearing
Calgarians will have a chance to voice their opinion on a controversial development at a southwest shopping complex to city council Monday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Tuesday morning temps more than 20 degrees warmer than average
Warm westerly winds that started on Monday night continued into Tuesday, elevating morning temperatures in many southern Alberta communities.
-
Work begins on Foothills Athletic Park redevelopment
Crews began work at Foothills Athletic Park on Monday, a project that will eventually see a new multi-sport fieldhouse built in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Residents of Alta. town vote in favour of bylaw banning rainbow flags, crosswalks
Residents of a northern Alberta town have voted in favour of a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged with 2 counts of sexual assault
Const. Bridget Morla, a Leduc RCMP officer, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with an incident that happened two years ago.
-
Alphonso Davies handed one-month driving ban after being pulled over in Munich
Canada captain Alphonso Davies has been handed a one-month driving ban after being pulled over by police in Munich last week.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan auditor to release report on foreign-owned farmland, procuring hotels
Saskatchewan's provincial auditor is to release a report today outlining government programs and services that need improvement.
-
Rural Sask. feeling effects of ongoing Canada Post strike, despite other carriers still operating
With no end in sight to the ongoing Canada Post strike, many in rural Saskatchewan are having a tough time receiving mail even with other courier's still operating.
-
Government of Saskatchewan introduces affordability act with personal income tax measures
The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced promised legislation to lower personal income tax in the province.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan auditor to release report on foreign-owned farmland, procuring hotels
Saskatchewan's provincial auditor is to release a report today outlining government programs and services that need improvement.
-
Over 7,000 Sask. patients have intimate medical info breached in lab hack
Over 7,000 patients in Saskatchewan had their intimate medical information breached by hackers, according to the province’s privacy watchdog.
-
Negotiations between Canada Post, union still on hold
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says a new framework for negotiations that Canada Post presented over the weekend moved closer to the union's position on some issues, but that it remains far from what members could ratify.
Vancouver
-
Near zero visibility from dense fog causes multiple accidents in Metro Vancouver
Environment Canada has reissued fog advisories for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
B.C. police discipline ruling voided because officer overseeing investigation retired
A disciplinary decision against a former Vancouver police sergeant, who was found to have improperly shared degrading messages about a colleague who was sexually assaulted, has been voided after authorities realized the senior officer who oversaw the investigation retired a week before it was issued.
-
Vancouver Island couple wins $1M on Lotto Max
A couple on Vancouver Island is $1 million richer after winning big on a Lotto Max draw last month.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island couple wins $1M on Lotto Max
A couple on Vancouver Island is $1 million richer after winning big on a Lotto Max draw last month.
-
Canada Post strike drying up donations for B.C. non-profit that feeds children over the weekend
For kids who rely on school meal programs for their daily nourishment, the weekend often means those children go without. Backpack Buddies helps bridge that weekend gap.
-
Driver 'doing donuts' crashes into house in Nanaimo, B.C.: RCMP
A driver who was “doing donuts” in a roundabout on a residential street in Nanaimo, B.C., lost control of his car and crashed into a home, according to police.