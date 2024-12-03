KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo water main break causes traffic slowdowns

    Watermain break in Waterloo closes off a couple of lanes on Weber Street North, Dec 3. (Sidra Jafri/CTV News) Watermain break in Waterloo closes off a couple of lanes on Weber Street North, Dec 3. (Sidra Jafri/CTV News)
    Traffic on Weber Street North has been reduced to one lane in each direction after a water main break near Lincoln Road.

    City of Waterloo staff could be seen in the area of 133 Weber Street North of the break around 8 a.m. Tuesday, assessing the damage.

    Water could be seen running down Weber Street North across from Mackay Crescent.

    In an email to CTV News, the city said repair work should wrap up before 7 p.m. with a contractor working to repave the road Wednesday morning.

