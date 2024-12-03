Wanted man known to visit Kitchener, Hamilton, Toronto, Halton Region and Peel Region

Police are looking for a wanted man who has breached his statutory release.

Ontario Provincial Police said a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Tyler Harvey.

He is serving a three-year sentence for armed robbery, robbery, failure to comply with an order, failure to comply with an undertaking, failure to comply with a probation order, theft under $5,000 and attempting an indictable offence.

He is known to visit Kitchener, Hamilton, Toronto, Peel Region, Halton Region and Nova Scotia.

He is described as a 5’6” white man weighing approximately 140 lbs. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

He also has several notable tattoos: