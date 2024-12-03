KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Wanted man known to visit Kitchener, Hamilton, Toronto, Halton Region and Peel Region

    Ontario Provincial Police released this image of wanted man, Tyler Harvey. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police) Ontario Provincial Police released this image of wanted man, Tyler Harvey. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)
    Share

    Police are looking for a wanted man who has breached his statutory release.

    Ontario Provincial Police said a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Tyler Harvey.

    He is serving a three-year sentence for armed robbery, robbery, failure to comply with an order, failure to comply with an undertaking, failure to comply with a probation order, theft under $5,000 and attempting an indictable offence.

    He is known to visit Kitchener, Hamilton, Toronto, Peel Region, Halton Region and Nova Scotia.

    He is described as a 5’6” white man weighing approximately 140 lbs. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

    He also has several notable tattoos:

    • Left Cheek - "A" with a circle on top and Wings with "Sisters Death"
    • Right Eyebrow - X O
    • Right Arm - Outlined face
    • Right Wrist - BOMB
    • Left Finger - RIP
    • Left Hand - STARS
    • Left Arm - SHADD and Musical Notes
    • Left Upper Arm - Circles x2 and Stick Man on Top
    • Chest - 5 Point Crown
    • Back of Neck - CMC
    • Upper Back - HARVEY, 5 Point Crown x2

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News