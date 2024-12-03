Teddy Bear Toss happening tonight at the Aud

A fan favourite returns to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium tonight!

Stuffed toys will rain down on the ice for the Kitchener Rangers’ annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Ticketholders are asked to bring along a brand new bear to the game and, immediately following the first Rangers goal, let them fly!

The best bears are small or medium-sized, without any battery packs or hard surfaces, and wrapped in a clear plastic bag to keep them clean.

Each toy will be collected and donated to Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart program and distributed to various charities in the community that help needy families.

The Rangers will be facing off against the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Tyler Kelaher will be live from the Aud on CTV News at 5 and CTV News at 6.