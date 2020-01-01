Suspected cocaine and loaded handgun seized following arrests
KITCHENER -- A loaded handgun and suspected cocaine were seized by regional police after the arrest of three men.
Officials received a report from a resident around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday of three males in possession of a firearm in the area of Ingleside Drive and Hazelglen Drive in Kitchener.
Police responded to the area, performed the arrests, and conducted an investigation.
A 22-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with a number of firearm-related offences as well as possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking.
A 21-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.
The third man was released without charges.
