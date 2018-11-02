

CTV Kitchener





A 21-year-old man has been charged following a stolen vehicle incident.

On the afternoon of Nov. 1, an off-duty Waterloo Regional Police officer reported to Guelph Police that he was following a stolen vehicle into Guelph.

The vehicle was seen in a parking lot on Vanier Drive, where police vehicles position to prevent the vehicle from leaving.

Police said the driver then drove toward a police vehicle, slamming into it before driving over the grass embankment and onto Vanier Drive.

The stolen vehicle appeared to lose control, slamming into a second police vehicle spinning and striking a third police vehicle.

Police then apprehended the driver.

The suspect and one police officer were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

A 21-year-old male faced a total of eight charges in relation to the incident, and was held for a bail hearing.

Police estimated the damage to the police vehicles was over $50,000.