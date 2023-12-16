Suspect images released after theft spree in Kitchener neighbourhood

Police have released photos of someone they’d like to speak with after multiple victims in a Kitchener neighbourhood had their vehicles rummaged through Friday morning.

Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Monterey Crescent around 7:40 a.m., after a resident found an unknown female searching through their parked vehicle.

Police say a witness approached the female but she ran away and was last seen on Applewood Avenue.

According to police, officers found numerous personal items scattered in the area.

Police say seven victims in the neighbourhood had their vehicles and sheds rooted through.

The female suspect was wearing a blue Puma hoodie, grey sweatpants, black fanny pack, baseball cap and white sneakers.