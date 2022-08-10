Surgeries cancelled at Cambridge Memorial Hospital as staffing issues mount

Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) has cancelled several surgeries over the last two days as staffing pressures combined with bed capacity limits put pressure on the overloaded system.

“We had to cancel some surgeries to create space for patients,” said CMH communications manager Stephan Beckhoff on Wednesday morning.

CMH confirmed a total of eight surgeries have been cancelled over the last two days, with six cancelled on Wednesday and two on Tuesday.

The hospital confirmed the cancelled surgeries were not cancer-related.

On Tuesday, CMH issued a warning telling people to expect long wait times in its emergency room.

The hospital warned on Tuesday wait times would be very high due to patient volumes, limited inpatient beds and ongoing staffing shortages.

Beckhoff confirmed to CTV News Kitchener some patients waited upwards of 13 hours Tuesday to receive treatment, depending on the severity of their case.

The hospital further confirmed it had 47 staff off work due to illness on Tuesday with 20 of those absences related to COVID-19.

The hospital currently has 174 job vacancies.

CMH held 22 admitted patients in the emergency room Tuesday morning— the highest-ever amount recorded by the hospital.

On Wednesday, the hospital held 13 in the emergency department.