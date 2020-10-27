KITCHENER -- Monday and Tuesday both featured chilly temperatures and cloudy conditions, with scattered showers and wet flurries throughout parts of southern Ontario.

Daytime highs remain in the single digits for most Wednesday, although closer to seasonal. Our forecasted high for Waterloo Region is 9 C although some areas could climb into the low double digits.

Clouds may linger early Wednesday, but clear through the morning making way for some much needed sunshine. Wednesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the work-week.

Clouds roll in Thursday ahead of the next round of showers, that’s due to remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Zeta.

We could see showers turn to flurries Thursday night and early Friday as temperatures tumble to end the work-week.