

CTV Kitchener





The next groundbreaking research could be brought to you by teenagers.

High school students from around southwestern Ontario presented health science research at a competition at the University of Waterloo.

It’s not your ordinary science fair with exploding volcanoes or potato clocks: competitors at the Sanofi Biogenius Competition have been doing graduate-level health science research in high school.

“It’s really inspiring to see all these kids really putting a lot of effort into this,” says organizer Andrew Ross.

He says that most of the work is done outside of the classroom. Some students have devoted months of spare time to prepare their presentations.

The touring competition is in its 25th year. Waterloo marks the eighth stop of 2019.

Students’ research is nothing short of advanced, covering things from photodynamic therapy to drug delivery mechanisms.

Organizers say this year also has more girls, a trend they’re seeing more of.

The winner of Tuesday’s competition will win a cash prize and move on to the national finals in Toronto in May.