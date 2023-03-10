Students missing mandatory vaccines won't be suspended this school year, says public health

Waterloo region students who are overdue for their required vaccines won’t be suspended during the current school year.

In a letter addressed to parents, dated March 8, Region of Waterloo Public Health said it made the decision not to resume enforcement of the Immunization of School Pupils Act for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Due to the COVID pandemic many students have missed the opportunity to receive their immunizations,” public health said, adding it will continue to offer catch-up clinics for students who are missing vaccines.

Under provincial law, children attending primary and secondary school in Ontario must be immunized against measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, varicella and meningococcal disease, or have a valid medical or legal exemption.

Students who are overdue for required vaccines after their families have been notified and have been given the opportunity to catch up, are normally suspended from school for up to 20 days, public health said.

PANDEMIC DISRUPTION

The pandemic disrupted nearly every aspect of regular life, including school schedules and childhood immunizations.

In the neighbouring health unit of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, 12 cases of pertussis – also known as whooping cough – have been reported so far this season. Officials there say the above average case count may be the fault of COVID-19 delays in immunization.

ENFORCEMENT EXPECTED TO BEGIN NEXT YEAR

Region of Waterloo Public Health said enforcement of the immunization act is expected to resume in the 2023-2024 school year.

“Please use this time to ensure your child is up to date on their… mandatory immunizations,” it said.

Immunization information, including how to book an appointment at public health catch-up clinics can be found here.