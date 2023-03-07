Twelve cases of whooping cough cases identified in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Twelve cases of pertussis – also known as whooping cough – have been reported in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph since the fall and local public health says that’s higher than normal.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) said many individuals may be behind on their vaccinations because of COVID-19 delays.

“Pertussis is serious – especially for our children,” Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph said in the release. “While we have only seen a few cases so far, it is particularly dangerous for children under one year of age and those who are not fully vaccinated. Infection in these individuals can result in hospitalization or death.”

Public health said now is the time to get fully vaccinated “as we engage in more community activities”.

Vaccination is the best way to prevent whooping cough, the release said. Vaccines are available at public health clinics or doctor’s office.

Whooping cough is a bacterial infection that spreads through droplets that are sprayed when someone sick with the disease sneezes, coughs or talks. According to public health, it could also be spread by direct contact with objects used by someone sick.

Early symptoms of whooping cough resemble a cold with a runny rose and a cough. “The cough becomes more frequent and severe,” WDGPH said.

Public health said that a child may gag, vomit, have trouble breathing or give a loud “whoop” sound when breathing in, but not all infected persons make that sound.

If these symptoms develop, experts advise you to contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible.