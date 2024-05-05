Pickup truck engulfed in flames near Highway 7/8
A dark cloud of smoke hung over Highway 7/8 Sunday afternoon as a fire burned through a pickup truck near King Street East and Weber Street.
The flames were clearly visible from the highway as firefighters arrived on scene just after 2:30 p.m.
It’s not clear what started the fire or if anyone was hurt.
CTV News has reached out to the Kitchener Fire Department.
