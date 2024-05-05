KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pickup truck engulfed in flames near Highway 7/8

    A pickup truck burns near Highway 7/8 in Kitchener on May 5, 2024. (Dan Lauckener/CTV News) A pickup truck burns near Highway 7/8 in Kitchener on May 5, 2024. (Dan Lauckener/CTV News)
    A dark cloud of smoke hung over Highway 7/8 Sunday afternoon as a fire burned through a pickup truck near King Street East and Weber Street.

    The flames were clearly visible from the highway as firefighters arrived on scene just after 2:30 p.m.

    It’s not clear what started the fire or if anyone was hurt.

    CTV News has reached out to the Kitchener Fire Department.

