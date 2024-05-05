KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • KW Titans on the verge of victory in playoff series

    Titans top of league but struggling financially Titans top of league but struggling financially
    Share

    The KW Titans are headed to the East Coast after a big win on Sunday afternoon.

    A hometown crowd cheered the Titans on to a 118-96 win over the Newfoundland Rogues at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

    The Titans are now 2-0 in their best of five Basketball Super League playoff series with the Rogues.

    The series now moves to the Mary Brown’s Centre in St. John’s, where the Titans hope to close out round one.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News