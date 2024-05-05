KW Titans on the verge of victory in playoff series
The KW Titans are headed to the East Coast after a big win on Sunday afternoon.
A hometown crowd cheered the Titans on to a 118-96 win over the Newfoundland Rogues at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.
The Titans are now 2-0 in their best of five Basketball Super League playoff series with the Rogues.
The series now moves to the Mary Brown’s Centre in St. John’s, where the Titans hope to close out round one.
