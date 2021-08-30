Students at universities in Waterloo, Guelph prepare for move-in week
With the fall semester fast approaching, university students are preparing to move into residence later this week.
Attendees at the University of Waterloo will move-in from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6.
Students moving into on-campus residence at the University of Guelph have from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5.
Wilfred Laurier University move-ins will run from Sept. 4 to 6. School officials say the three-day window will be used “to facilitate a safe and smooth move-in process."
Vaccinations are mandatory for staff, students and visitors at all local university campuses. Anyone exempt from vaccination must have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of coming to campus.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
Rescue workers set out in hundreds of boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters and utility crews mobilized Monday after a furious Hurricane Ida swamped the Louisiana coast and shattered a large swath of the state's electrical grid in the sweltering, late-summer heat.
Nine family members, including children, killed in U.S. strike in Kabul, relative says
Nine members of one family -- including six children -- were killed in a U.S. drone strike targeting a vehicle in a residential neighborhood of Kabul, a relative of the dead told a local journalist working with CNN.
Trudeau climate promises interrupted by angry crowd in Ontario
An angry crowd of agitators surrounded Justin Trudeau's campaign buses and screamed profanity at the Liberal Leader during a campaign event in Cambridge, Ont., Sunday.
Liberals, Conservatives take aim at opposing candidates as campaign hits third week
Liberals and Conservatives are trading barbs this morning on the campaign trail, each targeting criticism at some of their opponents' candidates.
O'Toole doesn't distance himself from candidate who warns of a 'climate lockdown'
Federal Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole did not distance himself Sunday from comments made by a longtime member of his caucus who warned constituents the Liberals are preparing for a 'climate lockdown.'
Rockets fired at Kabul airport but U.S. flights continue
Rocket fire apparently targeting Kabul's international airport struck a nearby neighborhood on Monday, the eve of the deadline for U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. The Islamic State group claimed the attack, and there were no immediate reports of casualties.
Drought shrinks Canada's wheat crop to 14-year low, shrivels canola harvest
Drought has shriveled Canada's wheat crop to its smallest in 14 years, and its canola harvest to a nine-year low, a government report showed on Monday.
Brian Pallister says he will step down as Manitoba premier on Wednesday
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister plans to leave office Wednesday and have the Tory caucus choose an interim leader.
'Fair enough': Garneau accepts criticism of Canada's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau acknowledged on Sunday public criticism towards the Canadian government on its evacuation operation in Afghanistan, saying it is 'fair enough' given that no one could predict how quickly the country would fall to the Taliban.
London
-
Stabbing sends one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
The London Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a stabbing which took place in Southeast London, Ont. early Sunday morning.
-
OPP close the area of Broadway Street in Wyoming due to a collision, Monday morning
OPP in Lambton County have closed off Broadway Street in Wyoming due to collision
-
Nominations for a Diversity, Race Relations & Inclusivity Award are now being accepted
The city is offering a Diversity, Race Relations & Inclusivity Award to a youth, group, or organization in London, Ont. and is looking for your recommendations
Windsor
-
213 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex since Aug. 27, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 213 new cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 27 and no new deaths.
-
Weather warnings and watches lifted for Windsor and Essex County
Environment Canada has lifted a heat warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Police recover the body of missing swimmer in Lake Erie
Chatham-Kent OPP and Fire have located and recovered the body of a 25-year-old swimmer who was reported missing in Lake Erie, Saturday
Barrie
-
Caledon OPP charge two individuals with impaired driving after separate incidents
OPP in Caledon have arrested two people for impaired driving over the weekend.
-
Newmarket WWII veteran crosses off bucket list item after raising over $100k for COVID-19 research
World War II veteran George Markow reached the milestone in April, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, he was forced to postpone his birthday bash for the Summer.
-
"There's no time for panic," Shelburne couple forced to deliver baby at home
A Shelburne woman has quite the story to tell for years to come after a baby delivery, unlike almost any other.
Northern Ontario
-
Thousands still without power in northeastern Ont. after powerful storm
Hydro crews continue to work to restore power in northeastern Ont. following a powerful storm that blew into the region Sunday night.
-
Northern Ontario woman bikes hundreds of kilometres to honour dad
After losing her dad to cancer last fall, a woman from Markstay-Warren rode hundreds of kilometres on her bike in his memory.
-
Ontario will unveil COVID-19 vaccine passport system, source confirms
The Doug Ford government will unveil a COVID-19 vaccine passport system this week, a senior government source confirms.
Ottawa
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 west of Kingston
One person is dead and two others injured after an overnight crash on Highway 401 west of Kingston.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 44 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Monday
Across the province, health officials reported 694 new cases of COVID-19 and zero new deaths linked to the virus. Another 540 existing cases are now considered resolved.
-
Here's what Ottawa residents need to know about Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport
Starting Sept. 1, residents 13 and older will be required to use the COVID-19 vaccine passport to access non-essential services in Gatineau and across Quebec
Toronto
-
Ontario logs nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases, seven-day average continues to climb
Ontario health officials are reporting nearly 700 new cases of COVID-19 as the seven-day average continues to climb.
-
Over 300 Ontario physicians sign open letter to Ford demanding pay increases for nurses
Hundreds of Ontario emergency room physicians have signed an open letter to Premier Doug Ford demanding that the province increase the pay of critical-care nurses and repeal Bill 124.
-
Gardiner Expressway ramps to be torn down this week. Here’s what you need to know
Two ramps that allow drivers access to Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway will be torn down this week, leading to numerous months-long weekend closures along Lake Shore Boulevard East.
Montreal
-
Sportswriter Jonah Keri pleads guilty following assault charges
Sportswriter Jonah Keri pleaded guilty Monday to five counts of assault, threats of death or bodily harm and criminal harassment against his wife and a minor.
-
Montrealers' mental health worse than other Quebecers since start of COVID-19 pandemic
The mental health of Montrealers is worse than that of other Quebecers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to public health officials.
-
Montreal police investigating after 2 vehicles almost set on fire
Montreal police is investigating after a suspect or suspects attempted to light two vehicles on fire using gasoline.
Atlantic
-
Series of fires in Cap-Pelé, N.B. appear 'suspicious in nature': RCMP
For the third weekend in a row, firefighters in Cap-Pelé have been battling several smokehouse fires in the area and locals are beginning to fear that the series of events could continue if investigators don’t find the cause soon.
-
Car crashes into downtown Halifax coffee shop
Police were in downtown Halifax on Sunday morning after a car swerved off the road and ended up in the stairwell of a local coffee shop.
-
'Their hearts are not in it.' Liberals in Atlantic Canada accused of being unfocused
At the start of the election campaign, the polls were suggesting Justin Trudeau's Liberals could hold most of the 32 seats in Atlantic Canada after they won every riding in the region in 2015 and lost only six seats in 2019.
Winnipeg
-
Mother who gave birth months early while battling COVID-19 finally brings her baby home
A Winnipeg mother, who was battling COVID-19 and only six months pregnant when she gave birth via emergency C-section, has finally brought home her newborn baby following four months in intensive care.
-
Brian Pallister facing final days as Manitoba premier, remaining briefly as MLA
Brian Pallister is facing his final days in the Manitoba premier's office.
-
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
Rescue workers set out in hundreds of boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters and utility crews mobilized Monday after a furious Hurricane Ida swamped the Louisiana coast and shattered a large swath of the state's electrical grid in the sweltering, late-summer heat.
Calgary
-
Section of Ninth Avenue in downtown Calgary closed after pedestrian suffers severe injuries
A suspected collision involving a pedestrian in the downtown core has prompted the closure of a section of Ninth Avenue S.E. between First Street and Macleod Trail.
-
Calgary Conservative candidate says she too is being targeted by aggressive election protestors
One Calgary candidate says the vitriol Liberal leader Justin Trudeau has been experiencing along the campaign trail isn't reserved for any one candidate or party.
-
Grizzly bear sow's bluff charge prompts closure of area in Kananaskis Country
Alberta Parks has closed a section of Elbow-Sheep Wildland Provincial Park after a grizzly sow, accompanied by her cubs, exhibited a defensive act of aggression.
Edmonton
-
Shooting at community hall leaves 1 dead, 6 injured
Edmonton police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a community hall Sunday morning.
-
Grande Prairie patients transferred to make room for COVID-19 cases, as city leads in active case rate
Patients are being transferred from a northern Alberta hospital because of an increased number of COVID-19 cases requiring acute and intensive care.
-
ATA asking for enhanced health ensures with the increased rapid spread of the Delta variant
The Alberta Teachers Association says there are still question marks around student safety as the new school year approaches.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildfires: 100-hectare blaze near Penticton may impact airport operations, city warns
A new wildfire burning near Penticton, B.C., has grown to 100 hectares.
-
COVID-19 vaccine cards: Union representing Mounties concerned about enforcement
The union representing RCMP officers says it's concerned by Premier John Horgan's suggestion that businesses should call police for help enforcing the province's vaccine card rules.
-
Wanted 25-year-old seen in Chetwynd, B.C.: Do not approach, say RCMP
Devon Myles Lindstrom, who police say has 'several'' outstanding warrants for his arrest, was seen on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at a local business in Chetwynd.