Student transportation service warns bus driver shortage may impact students

A shortage of bus drivers in Waterloo region may lead to school bus delays as students prepare to return to the classroom in a matter of days.

On Sept. 1, the Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR) said it is continuing to navigate challenges related to a shortage of school bus drivers in some parts of Waterloo region. This will have an impact on school bus operations in September.

The transportation service warned some schools will be impacted by bus delays.

“Waterloo bus operators and STSWR are working diligently to minimize the impact on students and families. Recruitment efforts by the bus operators are ongoing,” the transportation service said.