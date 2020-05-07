Stratford police officer charged with careless driving
CTV Kitchener Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 8:07AM EDT
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A police officer in Stratford has been charged with careless driving in a crash that happened at the beginning of the year.
Police say the officer was driving a cruiser and hit three parked vehicles on George Street West on January 3.
After an investigation into the crash, the Stratford Police Service charged the officer with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act
The officer is expected to appear in court on July 14.