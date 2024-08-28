Stratford Festival announces 2025 season

One of Shakespeare’s most well-known tragedies, a Jane Austen adaptation, and two tales about plucky redheaded orphans are coming to Stratford Festival next season.

Stratford Festival has announced its 2025 season, including Shakespeare’s As You Like It, Macbeth, and The Winter’s Tale.

Two musicals, Annie and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, are also slated to hit the stage next year.

Classics lovers can look forward to Sense and Sensibility, based on Jane Austen’s novel, and Dangerous Liaisons, based on Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos.

Canadian contemporary plays Forgiveness and The Art of War are also on tap for the 2025 season.

The festival is also proud to announce the upcoming premieres of two commissions.

The Canadian classic Anne of Green Gables has ben adapted by Kat Sandler, who is also set to direct the show at the Avon Theatre.

The Ransacking for Troy was written by Erin Shields, and will explore the Trojan War through the eyes of women and girls. In a news release, the Stratford Festival says the show will centre on Penelope, who is tired of waiting for Odysseus to return home. They said she gathers a group of Greek woman and sets sail for Troy, encountering adventure along the way as they try to find a peaceful end of the war.

Tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale to members of the Stratford Festival starting on November 10. General public tickets go on sale December 16.