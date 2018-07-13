

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are once again asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen near the scene of a murder.

Ronald Chandler was found stabbed to death on June 18th inside a townhouse on Courtland Avenue East in Kitchener.

Police have released few details about the scene but Insp. Mike Haffner has described it as “horrific.”

No arrests have been made.

The one lead police do have is a man seen in the area at the time Chandler’s death was reported.

He was seen on surveillance video at the intersection of Walton Avenue and Courtland Avenue East around 8 p.m. of that day.

The man is described as white, late 20s to early 30s, with a thin build and short, light-coloured hair. He was wearing a black backpack and carrying a guitar.

Police have received a lot of information from witnesses and the community but have been unable to identify the man.

Police have previously said the man is not considered a suspect. He may be a witness that can provide information for their investigation.