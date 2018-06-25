With no arrests made and no suspects identified, police hope a new video will help lead them to a murderer.

The video, which was released Monday, shows a man police describe as a “possible witness” to the events surrounding the murder of Ronald Chandler.

Chandler, 66, was found dead last week at a townhouse on Courtland Avenue East in Kitchener. Police say he was stabbed to death.

Police have said that the man in the video was seen in the area around the time of the first report of Chandler’s death. He had a black backpack and a guitar with him.