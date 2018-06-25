

CTV Kitchener





With no arrests made and no suspects identified, police hope a new video will help lead them to a murderer.

Looking to identify this male in connection to the homicide of a 66-year-old Kitchener man on June 18, 2018. This male was seen in the area at the time, with a guitar slung across his back. Looking to speak to him as a possible witness. More info here: https://t.co/rTwKDOC0XY pic.twitter.com/opPCikOtSx — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) June 25, 2018

The video, which was released Monday, shows a man police describe as a “possible witness” to the events surrounding the murder of Ronald Chandler.

Chandler, 66, was found dead last week at a townhouse on Courtland Avenue East in Kitchener. Police say he was stabbed to death.

Police have said that the man in the video was seen in the area around the time of the first report of Chandler’s death. He had a black backpack and a guitar with him.