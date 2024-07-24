Stanley Cup arrives in Six Nations

KITCHENER
    Hockey fans in Six Nations of the Grand River are getting a chance to meet a hometown hero and get up close and personal with the Stanley Cup.

    Brandon Montour brought the cup to the Six Nations Sports and Culture Memorial Centre on Wednesday after the Florida Panthers secured their first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history last month.

    The celebrations began with a parade from the Ohsweken Speedway to the arena.

    The trophy will be on display at the arena until 4 p.m.

    Montour will also be presented with the Six Nations Honourary Ronateríhonte (Leader) Award at the ceremony.

    On Thursday, the Stanley Cup will be in Waterloo as fellow Florida Panther Steven Lorentz makes a stop at RIM Park.

    Montour recently signed a seven-year contract with the Seattle Kraken.

