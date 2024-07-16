Stanley Cup is coming to Waterloo
Anyone who wants to see the Stanley Cup in person will get a chance to next week.
Steven Lorentz will be bringing the NHL’s iconic trophy to Waterloo Region on July 25.
Lorentz, who plays for the Florida Panthers, held the Stanley Cup high after his team pulled off a Game 7 win and secured the franchise’s first-ever NHL final.
The Stanley Cup will be on display at RIM Park in the Forbes room from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The cup will then move to various change rooms where U16 and U18 players will be offered personal photo opportunities.
Waterloo Minor Hockey, the Waterloo Ravens, Waterloo Ringette, OSHA/Special Hockey and the KW Skating Club have all been invited to see to the trophy.
