Fuel truck rollover east of Goderich

Crews were called in after a fuel truck rolled over Friday near Goderich.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the crash happened on Cherrydale Road just before 1 p.m.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with only a minor injury.

OPP said the truck was carrying diesel fuel and gasoline.

Clean-up crews were brought in to safely off-load the contents.

OPP did not mention if any fuel leaked from the truck.

It took several hours to clean up the area and remove the vehicle.

OPP said they continue to investigate the cause of the collision.