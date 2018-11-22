

After her transfer to an Indigenous healing lodge in Saskatchewan sparked national outrage, Terri-Lynne McClintic was put back behind bars.

According to Rodney Stafford, she was back at the Grand Valley Institution for Women as of Wednesday evening.

"Corrections Canada gave me a call this morning, I found out Terri-Lynne was transferred back to Kitchener from Edmonton overnight last night,” he said.

She had been transferred to the healing lodge in 2017.

A protest organized by Stafford on Parliament Hill prompted Canada’s Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to announce tighter rules on prison transfers for inmates.

That announcement was made on Nov. 7.

The next day, McClintic was moved back to the Edmonton Institution for Women.

McClintic is serving a life sentence for first degree murder in the death of 8-year-old Tori Stafford.