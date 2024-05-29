KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • St. Mary's High School closes due to 'threat of violence against school'

    St. Mary's High School seen on May 17, 2023. (CTV News/Terry Kelly) St. Mary's High School seen on May 17, 2023. (CTV News/Terry Kelly)
    A Kitchener high school has closed its doors due to a police investigation.

    In an email sent to families Wednesday morning, the principal of St. Mary's High School says they will be closed, "as we work closely with the Waterloo Regional Police Service to investigate a threat of violence made against our school."

    "We understand that this news may be concerning, and we want to assure you that every possible measure is being taken to ensure everyone's safety," the email reads, in part. "Our administration is cooperating fully with the WRPS, and we are taking all necessary precautions to address this situation promptly and effectively."

    In an email to CTV News, school representatives said the school is closed as a precautionary measure and will remain closed for the day.

    The school is asking students to review their current work and continue with culminating activities at home.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

