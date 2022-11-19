St. Jacobs unveils new park with help from more federal funding

The village of St. Jacobs and Woolwich Township has been utilizing federal funding to unveil new features.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in St. Jacobs Saturday for a new park in the Queensway Gardens area.

The project was made possible with $120,000 in federal money from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

"Parks are gathering spaces, and the last few years people have missed gathering," said Kitchener-Conestoga MP Tim Louis. "Now we have a park right in town where people that live here can come and have conversations and visit, and people from out of town can come visit because there's so much tourism here."

Earlier in the month, it was announced $100,000 from the federal government's Tourism Relief Fund played a part in new shelters for vendors at the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market.

The eight vendors will be able to store more products and operate beyond the summer months.

The chair of the St. Jacobs BIA says the federal help is necessary to keep the village growing.

"St. Jacobs is a commodity in Canada," said chair Edward Denyer. "For it to continue, you have to continue investing. Anywhere you go in Canada, people know of St. Jacobs. It's more than just a place to go knick knack shopping."

More tourism-related funding was announced Saturday afternoon at the Three Sisters Cultural Centre in St. Jacobs.