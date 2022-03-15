Spring forecast: Expect wild temperature swings in Waterloo Region

The arrival of astronomical spring is just days away. The season officially begins March 20 with the equinox taking place at 11:33 a.m.

When it comes to forecasting, meteorological spring started on March 1.

What’s Environment Canada’s outlook on the season?

Rob Kuhn, a meteorologist with Environment Canada says Waterloo Region residents could see “four seasons in one week.”

“Mother Nature seems undecided,” he continued.

This might not be the news those wishing to say goodbye to their winter parkas had hoped for, nor those eager to stay on the ski slopes a little longer. But on the bright side, the weather fluctuations could mean there’s something for everyone – at least at times.

The final week of astronomical winter is forecast to bring dramatic swings. Saturday’s high in Waterloo Region was a bitter - 4.5 C and temperatures in the teens are expected mid-week. This trend may set an example for what’s to come.

“The average temperature appears to be near normal,” Kuhn said of the spring forecast. “The total precipitation looks to be higher [wetter] than average,” he explained. “Hence, [spring] is expected to be unsettled with temperatures going up and down like a roller coaster.”

Waterloo Region normally receives 217.9 mm of precipitation between March and May. It breaks down as follows:

March, 61 mm

April, 74.5 mm

May, 82.3 mm

The average snowfall amount between March and May is 34.2 cm total:

March, 26.5 cm

April, 7.3 cm

May, 0.4 cm

(Environment Canada)

Average spring temperatures in Waterloo Region look like this:

- March, -1 C

- April, 6.2 C

- May, 12.5 C

While those numbers breakdown what’s normal or average, we know spring can be the exact opposite.

“I think the temperature swings will be very large and dramatic at times,” Kuhn said. “I would not be surprised if we see 20 to 25 C along with chance of summer-style thunderstorms during our warmest days, with the possibility of accumulating snow on our coldest days between warm spells.”

(Environment Canada)

Kuhn points out “we usually get one or two days of accumulating snow in the last half of March."

“Freezing rain, ice pellets, significant rainfalls and strong winds may also be issues to deal with when a strong low pressure system moves through,” he continued.

The earliest date a temperature of 30 C or more was been logged in Waterloo Region was on April 30 in 1942.

Keeping in mind the weather can be interesting as we transition from winter to summer, you may want to keep layers handy as we get ready to ride the spring rollercoaster.