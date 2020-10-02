KITCHENER -- The sights and sounds of fall were on full display in downtown Galt on Friday night.

Sinister sounds and spectacular visuals were part of the Halloween-themed digital light show at the Old Post Office, marking the beginning of spooky season.

The videos featured dancing skeletons, creepy zombies and falling leaves.

The City of Cambridge installed the digital projection system in 2018 to display light shows on the facade of the Old Post Office building at 12 Water Street South.

The shows run four times a night on Thursday to Sunday. A full schedule is available here.

The city reminded residents that pandemic guidelines are still in effect and gathering limits do apply. Anyone who wants to check out the show can do so from their vehicles in the Water Street parking lot.