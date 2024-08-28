Special meeting held to discuss homeless encampment limitations in Guelph
Guelph council is revisiting a controversial bylaw proposal to allow the city to regulate where and when a homeless encampment can be set up.
The Public Space Use Bylaw was first discussed back in February but was deferred pending an appeals court ruling on a similar case in Kingston, Ont.
Then, in April, the bylaw proposal was dropped entirely.
On Wednesday, it was back up for discussion.
According to city staff, the special council meeting was needed due to the “urgency” felt in the community.
“The urgency is the growing number of concerns that are coming through our office, and also wanting to make sure that we're addressing the safety concerns that we are hearing, both from people who are using the park for recreational purposes but also from individuals who are having to make the difficult choice to use those public spaces for temporary housing purposes,” said Colleen Clack-Bush, Guelph’s deputy CAO.
Proposal
If the proposed bylaw is approved, the city would have a say on where and when encampments would be permitted or restricted.
They would not, for example, be allowed in areas that are programmed or designated for other purposes, or public areas near trails, splash pads, playgrounds and sidewalks.
Encampments could get the go-ahead in some areas overnight as long as the tent or shelter goes up one hour after sunset and is taken down one hour before sunrise.
Delegations
More than 10 delegations spoke at Wednesday night’s special council meeting.
One resident talked passionately about the need for a ‘comprehensive solution’ to the housing crisis.
“That solution is not this bylaw,” Janice Folk-Dawson said. “It is imperative that we recognize this crisis as a human rights concern, not a municipal bylaw issue.”
Folk-Dawson added that dispersing encampments could cause dangerous and severe repercussions.
“Including the potential loss of life and human rights violation that could have profound financial implications for our city,” she said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Public safety minister reveals how, when Toronto terror plot suspects came to Canada
Two men facing terrorism charges for allegedly plotting an attack in Toronto have been in Canada for years, with one securing citizenship just a few months before his arrest, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc revealed Wednesday.
Winnipeg serial killer handed four life sentences in murders of Indigenous women
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.
Trump campaign was warned not to take photos at Arlington before altercation, defence official says
Donald Trump's campaign was warned about not taking photographs before an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony earlier this week to honour service members killed in the Afghanistan War withdrawal, a defence official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
4 Western Canadian ski resorts report snow in August
Seasons come and seasons go, but snow in August? It happened Wednesday in Sunshine Village for the second time in the past week and a few other Western Canadian ski resorts as well.
Suspect wanted in murder of Markham real estate agent may have fled country: police
A suspect who is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the murder of Markham real estate agent Yuk-Ting Anita Mui may have fled the country, York Regional Police say.
4-year-old accidentally shatters Bronze Age jar at museum
A four-year-old boy accidentally smashed a Bronze Age jar at an archeological museum in Haifa, Israel.
Teen seeks reduced sentence in Kenneth Lee case over strip searches
A teen girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the alleged swarming of a homeless Toronto man is seeking to have her sentence reduced after she was repeatedly made to strip naked during searches while in custody.
Saskatchewan man arrested for a string of hay bale arson attacks was a firefighter
The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.
BC United suspending election campaign to avoid vote-splitting on the right
The party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition has called off its election campaign and is urging its candidates and supporters to unite with the BC Conservatives to defeat the governing NDP.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.