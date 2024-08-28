Special meeting held to discuss homeless encampment limitations in Guelph

Guelph council is revisiting a controversial bylaw proposal to allow the city to regulate where and when a homeless encampment can be set up.

The Public Space Use Bylaw was first discussed back in February but was deferred pending an appeals court ruling on a similar case in Kingston, Ont.

Then, in April, the bylaw proposal was dropped entirely.

On Wednesday, it was back up for discussion.

According to city staff, the special council meeting was needed due to the “urgency” felt in the community.

“The urgency is the growing number of concerns that are coming through our office, and also wanting to make sure that we're addressing the safety concerns that we are hearing, both from people who are using the park for recreational purposes but also from individuals who are having to make the difficult choice to use those public spaces for temporary housing purposes,” said Colleen Clack-Bush, Guelph’s deputy CAO.

Proposal

If the proposed bylaw is approved, the city would have a say on where and when encampments would be permitted or restricted.

They would not, for example, be allowed in areas that are programmed or designated for other purposes, or public areas near trails, splash pads, playgrounds and sidewalks.

Encampments could get the go-ahead in some areas overnight as long as the tent or shelter goes up one hour after sunset and is taken down one hour before sunrise.

Delegations

More than 10 delegations spoke at Wednesday night’s special council meeting.

One resident talked passionately about the need for a ‘comprehensive solution’ to the housing crisis.

“That solution is not this bylaw,” Janice Folk-Dawson said. “It is imperative that we recognize this crisis as a human rights concern, not a municipal bylaw issue.”

Folk-Dawson added that dispersing encampments could cause dangerous and severe repercussions.

“Including the potential loss of life and human rights violation that could have profound financial implications for our city,” she said.