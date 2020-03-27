KITCHENER -- A fifth person in the Southwestern Public Health region has tested positive for COVID-19, according to their website.

The man, who’s in his 70s from Elgin County, tested positive on Friday.

He’s currently being treated in hospital, but public health does not list how the man contracted COVID-19.

The fourth case was confirmed in the region on Thursday in a patient from Elgin County.

The public health website reports that the man in his 70s contracted the disease while travelling.

The total also includes two other patients from Elgin County, as well as a case in Oxford County.

All of those three cases were contracted by being in close contact with someone with the disease.