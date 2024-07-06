Southwestern Ont. alpaca farmers call for more wool processing resources in province
Nestled in the rural farmlands of Erin, Ont., lies a farm called Mimosa Springs Alpacas.
Owner, Anna Dehn got into the alpaca farming industry back in 2018 when she discovered an increased interest in alpaca products among Canadians.
Today, nearly 150 alpacas call Mimosa Springs home.
‘We want you to want to buy alpaca. We want you to love it as much as we do and we need to educate you on the qualities of it,” Dehn said.
For Dehn and her family, alpaca farming is more than just a lifestyle, it’s a passion.
“It comes with its challenges but it certainly is enjoyable. It usually takes between three and four days to process alpaca fibre,” she told CTV News.
But for many Ontario farmers like Dehn, turning the soft, luxurious alpaca fibre into a marketable product has been a challenge.
“We need more access to fibre mills. A few have closed down, a lot have become more private. So we do need to open them up more [and] we need to educate people more.”
Since the beginning of her alpaca farming journey, Dehn says she has struggled to find reliable information on how to process the fibre. The few mills in Ontario that handle alpaca wool often have long wait times, causing significant delays.
“The wait times were upwards of 18 months to two years and we had already been holding on to fibre for about three years at that point,” she said.
Mimosa Springs Alpacas in Erin, Ont. on July 6, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)
Dehn isn’t alone with her concerns.
“A lot of farmers are sending their fibreoutwest which makes it very expensive just on the shipping costs as well,” said Frances Stewart, a local farmer at Maple Ridge Acres and president of Alpaca Ontario.
In terms of alpaca fibre processing resources, Stewart says they are hard to come by.
“It's very hard when you're when you're filling out applications on the grant side or the loan side with the government because we don't even have a category for alpaca farming,” she said.
“Alpaca Canada focuses on the registry, which is great. That's where you register your animal so you can find bloodlines, maybe health concerns, certain things like that. Then there's your provincial level Alpaca Ontario. They also have some brochures available and they have offered webinars. I have not seen any courses and I would like courses,” Dehn said.
Custom mills in Canada offer various services and may have differing requirements to process alpaca fibre.
“There are very few mills that produce the finished product. And the issue with that is that those mills that are larger have minimum yields requirements. So in other words, they're looking for 100 to 150 pounds of fibre,” Stewart explained.
Stewart says if a farmer cannot find a mill that is accepting fibre or the wait list is too long, a common mistake new farmers make is not storing the fibre properly.
“A lot of these small farms that don't have the yields, they're either throwing out their fibre or collecting it over the years. And the problem is it deteriorates over the years.”
To help speed along their fibre processing operation, Dehn recently invested in a mini mill to process their alpaca wool on-site, a decision she says will help keep the business running smoothly.
“Right now, we're in the process of learning how to make yarn nicely. We have a wet filter, that we can make felted fibre from. You can make scarves and stuff like that from it.”
But she says it won't be enough in the long run if there continues to be a lack of resources and education made available to farmers.
“Let's get more education. We need it. Even if that means bringing in experts from other countries.”
“[It’s about] making sure that those farms understand and are educated in the care of the alpacas, because they're quite a bit different [than other animals] and they are very important to our associations or organizations,” Stewart aid.
In the meantime, many farmers are resorting to agri-tourism to keep up with farm payments.
“It's kind of contradictory to what we all went in this for in the first place, which is to produce quality fibre,” Stewart said. “People love to see the alpacas and learn about them, so agri-tourism won’t be going away and will be here to stay.”
To learn more about alpaca fibre processing, you can visit the Alpaca Canada or Alpaca Ontario websites.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver
A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.
Jon Landau, Oscar-winning 'Titanic' and 'Avatar' producer, dies at 63
Jon Landau, an Oscar-winning producer who worked closely with director James Cameron on three of the biggest blockbusters of all time, 'Titanic' and two 'Avatar' films, has died. He was 63.
ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
Radio host who interviewed Biden says aides provided questions in advance
U.S. President Joe Biden’s team provided a list of questions to a radio host who interviewed the president this week in the aftermath of his debate performance, the host told CNN.
This Italian vacation hotspot is turning tourists away as it runs out of water
Set atop a hill on the Italian island of Sicily, Agrigento is a heritage tourist’s paradise. But the aqueduct, and others built in modern times, are running so dry that small hotels and guesthouses in the city and nearby coast are being forced to turn tourists away.
Here are some safety tips if you're travelling alone this summer
Though travelling by yourself can be scary and intimidating, there are some ways to make sure you’re safe and have a good time, says a solo travel and content creator from Ottawa.
Saskatoon man charged for leaving hate comments on woman’s obituary pleads guilty
The man who left hate comments on a murder victim’s online obituary has been sentenced.
Alleged accomplice of Quebec gang leader Dave 'Pic' Turmel arrested in B.C.
Another alleged accomplice of the leader of the Blood Family Mafia (BFM), Dave 'Pic' Turmel, has been arrested by the RCMP.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Amid threat from Western University, protesters remove encampment after two months
After threats by Western University to dismantle before the end of the weekend, the pro-Palestine encampment on campus has come down.
-
VIDEO: Three businesses damaged in Kincardine fire
A fire has caused extensive damage to at least three businesses in Kincardine Saturday morning.
-
Police continue search for missing man on two-year anniversary
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) continues its search for a man who has been missing for two years.
Windsor
-
Harrow family of four died from gunshot wounds in case of intimate partner violence, OPP say
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
-
Police reveal Windsor's most collision-prone intersection in last 15 months
In the last 15 months, the stretch of road in front of Devonshire Mall leading to the E.C Row Expressway ramps has become the most collision-prone area for drivers in Windsor.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Local pizza maker nominated for world's 100 best wants Windsor 'at the table' with New York and Chicago pizza
After earning awards for Canada's best pizza chef in Canada and top-five positions in competitions across North America, Dean Litster is in the running to be recognized on an international stage.
Barrie
-
Irish Mythen, Noah Cyrus headline Mariposa Day 2
The Irish-Canadian folk artist and Billy Ray Cyrus' youngest daughter take the stage Saturday night at the Mariposa Folk Festival.
-
Bradford African festival showcases culture, food, community
The African Experience welcomed hundreds to the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library for a celebration of Black and African culture.
-
Local great-grandmother celebrates 100th birthday
Mary Buratynsky celebrated her centurion birthday with family and friends in Springwater on Saturday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
-
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man using walker says apartment not accessible, with no answer in sight
An Ottawa man living in the city’s south-end says he’s struggling to get his walker through the front door of his apartment and wants the building’s owner to install an automatic door button.
-
Ottawa man, 28, dead after shooting in Westboro, police investigating
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Friday in Westboro.
-
Stunt driver caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over speed limit in Barrhaven
The Ottawa Police Service clocked a driver speeding to nearly 90 km/h over the posted speed limit in Barrhaven on Friday night as police continue to target high-risk drivers in the city.
Toronto
-
Stabbing in Mississauga school parking lot leaves woman dead; one person in custody
A woman is dead, and a man is in custody after a stabbing outside a school in Mississauga.
-
Gold from Toronto Pearson heist likely in India or Dubai: police
Police believe that the majority of gold stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2023 has been smuggled, sold and melted overseas.
-
Injunction to keep Toronto's Revue Cinema open extended to October
An injunction standing between the Revue Cinema and possible eviction has been extended to the fall, the group that operates the historic theatre in Toronto’s west end announced Friday.
Montreal
-
Quebec pharmacists may soon have more powers: What are they?
Pharmacists in Quebec can treat certain minor health problems or offer preventative treatments.
-
Montreal police make 1 arrest, deploy tear gas after protesters smash windows at McGill
One person was arrested Friday evening after police deployed tear gas to disperse a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill University.
-
Alleged accomplice of Quebec gang leader Dave 'Pic' Turmel arrested in B.C.
Another alleged accomplice of the leader of the Blood Family Mafia (BFM), Dave 'Pic' Turmel, has been arrested by the RCMP.
Atlantic
-
Picture-perfect greens on display at Mactaquac as organizers prepare for PGA Tour Americas tournament
It's an orchestra of lawn trimmers, mowers and golf carts at Mactaquac Provincial Park as organizers prepare to welcome over 150 professional golfers to their greens for the PGA Tour Americas.
-
Cavendish Beach Music Festival continues rain or shine
The largest multi-day outdoor music festival in Atlantic Canada has officially kicked-off, with some of the biggest names in country music visiting our region.
-
N.B. man dead after Jet Ski and recreational boat collision in Petit-Tracadie
New Brunswick RCMP says a man has died following a collision between a Jet Ski and recreational boat on the Tracadie River in Petit-Tracadie.
Winnipeg
-
Have you seen Johnny? WPS search for 24-year-old man
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding 24-year-old Johnny Arragutainaq.
-
The story behind a truck covered in teacups in Brandon
If you’re ever visiting Brandon, Man., you might want to pay a visit to Talia. She’s beautiful, delicate, and a true work of art.
-
Winnipeg man faces over 20 charges in stolen vehicle, property investigation
A Winnipeg man is facing more than 20 charges after an off-duty RCMP officer discovered a stolen vehicle parked in front of a home in the city’s Brooklands neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
Calgarians allowed to water by hand, some pools open as city eases outdoor restrictions
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
-
Newly renamed 'Cowboys Park' in west downtown will host annual Stampede music festival
Calgary is renaming a popular park in the west end of downtown with the goal of revitalizing the area as an event space, to host an annual Stampede music festival and more.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
Edmonton
-
2 firms offering auto insurance to pull out of Alberta market
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
-
Serious crash affects traffic on Highway 43 in Grande Prairie
Traffic on Highway 43 in Grande Prairie was affected by a serious crash Saturday afternoon.
-
Mill Creek pool rehabilitated and ready to reopen after 4 years
Mill Creek Pool will reopen Monday after more than four years.
Vancouver
-
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
-
Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver
A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.
-
Khatsahlano Street Party draws thousands to Vancouver's West 4th Avenue
Thousands of people took to the street on Vancouver's West Side Saturday for the annual Khatsahlano Street Party.