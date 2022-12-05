Some Guelph patients could be transported to Fergus amid high call volume

Some patients visiting Guelph General Hospital (GGH) on Monday could be moved to a hospital in another community as inpatient volumes, and high call volumes strain the local hospital.

On Monday just after 11 a.m., the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service (GWPS) said the higher call volume means non-urgent patients are facing a move to Groves Memorial Community Hospital (GMCH), which is a 20 to 25 minute drive from GGH.

“The Guelph General Hospital has spoken with the Groves Hospital in Fergus, and Groves Memorial Community Hospital has agreed to accept our lower-priority patients,” said Stephen Dewar, chief and general manager of Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service. “So, if we encounter a patient who’s not life-threatening, and has concerns such as a possible fracture and that type of thing, we will be transporting them to Fergus rather than the Guelph General Hospital.”

Dewar said the high call volumes meant at one point on Monday there was only one available ambulance to cover all of Wellington County and the City of Guelph.

Dewar said in speaking to the Guelph hospital he was told there were over 30 patients who had been admitted and were waiting to be moved upstairs. At the time, the hospital was also facing an ICU capacity that had surged to 150 per cent.

“As of this morning, [at] the Guelph General Hospital, we have seven ambulances in offload delay, so our paramedics have to continue to care for those patients,” said Dewar.

On a typical day, the GWPS has 15 ambulances available for patients’ needs.

The lack of ambulances meant the paramedic service had to call on ambulances from the Region of Waterloo to come to the city to help handle calls.

“When the hospital is overwhelmed, and the hospital can’t accept the patient right away, the paramedics are required to stay in the hospital and care for the patient is termed offload delay,” said Dewar.

Dewar said he believed some paramedics and ambulances had been in offload delay for over four hours on Monday.

“This happens occasionally, and far too often,” said Dewar.

“We’ve requested, if it’s at all possible, to delay if this is not an urgent call.”