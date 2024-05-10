Waterloo regional police arrest Toronto man in connection to series of car jackings
A Toronto man has been arrested and charged as part of a Waterloo regional police investigation into four armed car jackings.
Officers executed a search warrant at a Toronto home on Thursday as part of an investigation that began in March.
A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession over $5,000, and possession under $5,000.
The man was transported back to Waterloo region and is being held for a bail hearing.
