KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo regional police arrest Toronto man in connection to series of car jackings

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service sign. (CTV Kitchener) The Waterloo Regional Police Service sign. (CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A Toronto man has been arrested and charged as part of a Waterloo regional police investigation into four armed car jackings.

    Officers executed a search warrant at a Toronto home on Thursday as part of an investigation that began in March.

    A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession over $5,000, and possession under $5,000.

    The man was transported back to Waterloo region and is being held for a bail hearing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Countries struggle to draft 'pandemic treaty' to avoid mistakes made during COVID

    After the coronavirus pandemic triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies and killed millions, leaders at the World Health Organization and worldwide vowed to do better in the future. Years later, countries are still struggling to come up with an agreed-upon plan for how the world might respond to the next global outbreak.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News