The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not be performing their flyover of Waterloo Region and other southern Ontario communities on Saturday due to snowy weather.

“Operation: Inspiration” was scheduled to take to the skies over Waterloo Region, and many other southern Ontario communities on Saturday, but will no longer be taking place at that time.

The snowbirds announced over Twitter they would be no flying for the day as they ran into low visibility conditions.

We said SnowBIRDS not SNOW!



Based on the snow and hail in and around Toronto we will be holding 8 Wing Trenton for 24 hours. #OpInspiration #CFSnowbirds #rcaf �� Ed Kroll pic.twitter.com/7tElOJu5gx — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) May 9, 2020

To be clear: no flying today. Go back inside and have something warm and tasty. — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) May 9, 2020

We’ve run into some weather east of Toronto. Low visibility. We are going to have to turn around. Standby for further updates. #opinspiration — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) May 9, 2020

The flyovers by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds have been performed as a salute to all Canadians who are doing their part to fight the spread of Covid-19, including front-line health care workers, first responders, and essential workers.

The Snowbirds’ Twitter account shared maps on Friday evening, outlining three routes they’re planning to use for flyovers on Saturday.

The Snowbirds were scheduled to take off from Toronto at 12:45 p.m., flying over Burlington, Hamilton, Niagara, Brantford, and Woodstock before landing in London at 1:45 p.m.

Another flyover was scheduled to see the team depart London at 4:15 p.m., flying over Stratford, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Guelph before heading north toward Georgian Bay and the Barrie area, landing north of Barrie at 5:15 p.m.

Routes and times are subject to change, according to a message on the Snowbirds’ Twitter account.

The team is also encouraging people not to travel to watch the show, whenever it takes place.

“We encourage Canadians to observe the flyovers from the safety of their home and refrain from traveling to see the flyovers,” reads a notice on the Snowbirds’ Twitter account.

