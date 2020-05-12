KITCHENER -- A grocery store in a small southern Ontario town is the scene of two separate assault investigations less than two weeks apart.

The most recent incident at the Zehrs in Tillsonburg involved a physical confrontation over someone not wearing a mask while shopping.

The Norfolk County OPP says they were called to the store on Monday after two customers reportedly got into a shouting match which turned into a physical confrontation.

In a news release, police say the suspect then left the store. They're now trying to identify the person by reviewing the surveillance footage.

A week earlier, police say a person was charged after allegedly assaulting a grocery store employee.

In that case, there was a verbal altercation between the employee and the accused a few days earlier. That altercation escalated into a physical one.

A 36-year-old Toronto resident was charged with assault in that case.

The individual was due in court at a later date. Police confirm these incidents both happened at the same Simcoe Street grocery store.

While Tillsonburg is a stone's throw away, Waterloo Region hasn't been immune to these types of incidents.

Through March and April, Waterloo Regional Police reported an increase in "aggressive behaviour," with several people charged in incidents of behaving badly.

Here’s a breakdown of those incidents: